Amir Khan Says Wife Faryal Makhdoom Is in Relationship with Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan Says Wife Faryal Makhdoom Is in Relationship with Anthony JoshuaAugust 4, 2017
Former light-welterweight world boxing champion Amir Khan has announced his divorce from wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan via Twitter and alleged his soon-to-be ex-partner is now in a relationship with British heavyweight sensation Anthony Joshua.
Khan engaged in a Twitter spat with Makhdoom on Friday and confirmed the pair were set to split, providing a text conversation screenshot alleging her flirtation with someone named "Ghost," with Joshua tagged in the post:
Amir Khan @amirkingkhan
So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.2017-8-4 13:03:00
Amir Khan @amirkingkhan
Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua https://t.co/1GBAQnvzMC2017-8-4 13:04:50
Makhdoom responded by calling her partner a "baby" who was "acting up" after Khan decried her decision to send images of the conversations she was having with other men:
Faryal Makhdoom Khan @FaryalxMakhdoom
I think he just needs some attention because boxing hasn't been going well for him so he's just been acting up 😏 #30yearoldbaby2017-8-4 13:51:10
Earlier on Friday, Makhdoom also hinted at her links to Joshua after retweeting a post in which he paid tribute to his last opponent, Wladimir Klitschko, following his recent retirement.
However, Joshua appeared to distance himself from the controversy by protesting he and Makhdoom have never come into contact:
Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua
Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe2017-8-4 14:35:45
Maintaining a light-hearted approach to the controversy, Joshua professed his innocence further by posting a clip from Shaggy's 2000 hit, "It Wasn't Me":
Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua
https://t.co/1xYmZodjWc2017-8-4 14:35:26
Khan and Makhdoom have previously had their personal life thrown into the spotlight as a result of the feud between her and the boxer's family.
In April, Makhdoom responded to the furore and told the Daily Star on Sunday (h/t The Sun's Gemma Mullin): "After all the negativity and stuff Amir gets, at the end of the day he comes home to me. So I really don't give a s--t."
The 31-4 fighter referenced this tension between spouse and family in another tweet, where he outlined the divorce will go ahead:
Amir Khan @amirkingkhan
Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger2017-8-4 13:11:25
Khan rounded off Friday's Twitter tirade by telling his followers that current unified world heavyweight champion Joshua could have his "leftovers," although Makhdoom protested her innocence:
Faryal Makhdoom Khan @FaryalxMakhdoom
You have actually lost it. Wtf 😂 where do u make this stuff up from? https://t.co/ERAxgMo0i52017-8-4 13:39:26
Makhdoom also alleged during the Twitter exchange that her husband was with a prostitute soon after she left him in Dubai:
Faryal Makhdoom Khan @FaryalxMakhdoom
He's in Dubai rightnow with a prostitude. While I'm getting accused of cheating? Treating the mother of his child like this , is sickening.2017-8-4 14:24:09
It's been 14 months since Khan lost his last bout, a sixth-round knockout defeat to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, bringing an end to his five-fight win streak, which had stretched back to 2012.