Amir Khan Says Wife Faryal Makhdoom Is in Relationship with Anthony Joshua

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Former light-welterweight world boxing champion Amir Khan has announced his divorce from wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan via Twitter and alleged his soon-to-be ex-partner is now in a relationship with British heavyweight sensation Anthony Joshua.

Khan engaged in a Twitter spat with Makhdoom on Friday and confirmed the pair were set to split, providing a text conversation screenshot alleging her flirtation with someone named "Ghost," with Joshua tagged in the post:

Makhdoom responded by calling her partner a "baby" who was "acting up" after Khan decried her decision to send images of the conversations she was having with other men:

Earlier on Friday, Makhdoom also hinted at her links to Joshua after retweeting a post in which he paid tribute to his last opponent, Wladimir Klitschko, following his recent retirement.

However, Joshua appeared to distance himself from the controversy by protesting he and Makhdoom have never come into contact:

Maintaining a light-hearted approach to the controversy, Joshua professed his innocence further by posting a clip from Shaggy's 2000 hit, "It Wasn't Me":

Khan and Makhdoom have previously had their personal life thrown into the spotlight as a result of the feud between her and the boxer's family.

In April, Makhdoom responded to the furore and told the Daily Star on Sunday (h/t The Sun's Gemma Mullin): "After all the negativity and stuff Amir gets, at the end of the day he comes home to me. So I really don't give a s--t."

The 31-4 fighter referenced this tension between spouse and family in another tweet, where he outlined the divorce will go ahead:

Khan rounded off Friday's Twitter tirade by telling his followers that current unified world heavyweight champion Joshua could have his "leftovers," although Makhdoom protested her innocence:

Makhdoom also alleged during the Twitter exchange that her husband was with a prostitute soon after she left him in Dubai:

It's been 14 months since Khan lost his last bout, a sixth-round knockout defeat to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, bringing an end to his five-fight win streak, which had stretched back to 2012.