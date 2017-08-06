Manchester City Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Rumours, Kylian Mbappe Latest

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to bide their time in their pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, despite the Gunners' insistence the Chilean won't be sold in this transfer window, there is still belief at the Etihad Stadium a deal can be done.

"[City] are still hopeful that Arsenal will decide to cash in at around £45 million, rather than run the risk of losing Sanchez, 28, for nothing when his contract expires next summer," Hetherington noted. "But [Arsene] Wenger has insisted Sanchez is going nowhere, and the Frenchman is adamant that club owner Stan Kroenke and the rest of the board are fully behind that stubborn stance."

Sanchez has been linked with a summer switch throughout the offseason, with City boss Pep Guardiola said to be keen to sign him.

It appears Arsenal are set to dismiss any offers that come their way for their No. 7, though. Per OptaJoe, he's a crucial player in Wenger's setup:

According to Hetherington, Guardiola wants to add another forward to his squad. City have made some impressive and costly signings this summer, with Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, Danilo, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva signing on.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sanchez would be the pick of the bunch if he were to arrive. The Arsenal man has been one of the standout Premier League players since arriving in England in 2014, and the prospect of him linking up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus is scary for the rest of the division.

Arsenal will not want to lose their best player to a title rival, and supporters will be delighted to see them stand firm on Sanchez. Those at the Emirates Stadium will surely be aware just how significant a blow losing the forward to City would be, especially this late in the transfer window.

Bernardo Silva Wants Kylian Mbappe at City

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Former AS Monaco midfielder Silva wants to see the Kylian Mbappe follow him to the Etihad Stadium.

Silva and Mbappe linked up to great effect for the Ligue 1 side last season, as they marched to glory in France's top flight and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League too. The new City recruit has spoken of the massive potential of his former team-mate and how big an impact he would make in the Premier League.

"I would love to have him here, and you never know, but that is for City to decide," Silva said, per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC. "He can be a superstar—in fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar. He is a great player to play with because he is so intelligent with his movement."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Silva went on to say he thinks the 18-year-old could "be one of the best in the world very soon."

Per Smith, City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with swoops for the forward.

Mendy, another ex-Monaco player who moved to City, suggested his new club's fans would be keen to see him link up with Mbappe again:

The France international would be a brilliant capture for the Premier League side, as he's one of the top prospects in football.

Any deal would be far from straightforward, though. Not only would City face major competition for his signature, but Monaco are also under no pressure to cash in after receiving big money for several of their players in this transfer window.