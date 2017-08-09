Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Comments on Alexis Sanchez Rumours

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted he is yet to give up hope of Alexis Sanchez agreeing a new deal at the club.

The Chile forward has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, with less than a year left to run on his Gunners contract. Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of the team's opening match of the Premier League season with Leicester City on Friday, Wenger was in positive mood about Sanchez.

"It's always possible when players are in final year of contract [to renew]," he said, per FourFourTwo. "We will try to extend the contract. There's no reason why we shouldn't do it, but we are not there yet."

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the Arsenal No. 7, per the report.

As noted by James Olley of the Evening Standard, the manager also dismissed suggestions that offers had come in for the player:

It was reported by Miguel Delaney of The Independent that Paris Saint-Germain were ready to bid a staggering £80 million for Sanchez in this window. However, Wenger said he believes they will turn elsewhere to bolster their attack.

"I think if you read the French papers they are on [Kylian] Mbappe's case to finish their transfer market," said the Gunners boss. "That's what I read in the papers and on my side I had no contact at all with Paris Saint-Germain [about Sanchez]."

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

It appears Wenger is adamant about keeping Sanchez, and the former Barcelona man has accepted he will not be going anywhere this summer, according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal fans can potentially look forward to an exhilarating attack next season as a result. The prospect of Sanchez linking up with Mesut Ozil and new signing Alexandre Lacazette is an ominous one for Premier League defences around the country.

While Lacazette is a tremendous poacher and Ozil is a wonderful creator of chances, Sanchez is the man who knits together Arsenal's attacking play; at his best he is a force of nature. Per OptaJoe, the forward is also the man for the big occasion for the Gunners:

Confidence appears to be high with Wenger and at the Emirates that Sanchez will remain part of the squad for another year. Although, it'll be a while before we see the 28-year-old, as he is set to miss the start of the campaign with an abdominal problem.

That'll be a disappointment to the Arsenal fanbase as the team seek to get their 2017-18 off to the best possible start. However, if Sanchez is at the club beyond the transfer deadline, there will be much optimism about what the Gunners can achieve in the months to come.