Samir Nasri Completes Antalyaspor Transfer After 6 Years with Manchester City

Samir Nasri has completed his move from Manchester City to Antalyaspor, it was confirmed on Monday.

As relayed by City, the Frenchman has joined the Super Lig club on a permanent transfer:

Nasri spent the previous campaign on loan at Sevilla, having struggled to impress Pep Guardiola in his first summer at the club.

Indeed, the City boss noted that Nasri had returned to pre-season overweight. This summer players in the City squad were said to be unhappy that the Frenchman was involved on the team's pre-season tour.

"He has an arrogant attitude and doesn't appear to care," said a source close to the team about Nasri, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph. "He knows he will be leaving and he's turning out to be someone who shouldn't be on the trip. The club can't wait to get rid of him."

Now he's on his way and the Turkish outfit will be hopeful that Nasri alters his approach in his new surroundings.

If he is focused and in form, the former Arsenal man can be a big asset. Per OptaJean, he was a key attacking influence for Sevilla during the 2016-17 season:

Jorge Sampaoli was a manager who brought the best out of Nasri. He entrusted the midfielder with important jobs, whether that be in a deeper midfield position or pushed higher up the field. Typically, Nasri thrived, helping Sevilla finish in fourth place in the La Liga table.

However, there always seems to be baggage with the player. Aside from the weight and attitude issues, Nasri is being investigated for breaching anti-doping regulations, per Ducker.

Clearly there are issues off the field to contend with, although Nasri will be hoping this move presents the chance of a fresh start. If he can focus on football and find his rhythm again, he'll be a player to watch in the Super Lig this season.