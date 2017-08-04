Chelsea Reportedly Prep £50M Virgil van Dijk Bid Amid Liverpool Rumours

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £50 million bid for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk and are "optimistic" a deal could be agreed before the start of the new Premier League season on August 11.

According to Matt Hughes in The Times, the Blues are prepared to battle long-term Van Dijk suitors Liverpool for his signature, with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte having persuaded his club to move for the Dutchman.

The Premier League champions are looking to take advantage of Southampton and Liverpool's poor relationship after the south-coast club reported the Reds to the Premier League for "making an illegal approach" for Van Dijk earlier this summer, per David Hytner in the Guardian.

Saints have said that Van Dijk, 26, is not for sale, but they could be persuaded by a significant bid from Chelsea, Hughes added.

Per Warren Haughton in the The Sun, Netherlands international Van Dijk is desperate to be allowed to move to Liverpool to work under manager Jurgen Klopp.

It is little surprise he is being pursued by some of England's top clubs as he has been one of the Premier League's best centre-backs since joining Southampton in 2015, per Squawka:

Van Dijk wants to move on from St Mary's Stadium, and, if Saints will not let him join Liverpool, Chelsea would be a fine alternative destination.

The Blues have already added a new centre-back during the current transfer window, purchasing Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma for £29 million.

However, even more strength in defence would be no bad thing, especially as Conte's preferred formation is to deploy three at the back, and Chelsea are returning to the UEFA Champions League in 2017-18, so they will need greater depth.

Van Dijk would not simply provide cover. He has the ability to become the No. 1 choice at Chelsea ahead of even David Luiz and Gary Cahill who, while excellent last season, have previously struggled for consistency.