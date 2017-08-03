Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paulo Dybala and Emre Can

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Juventus could move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can if Paulo Dybala joins Barcelona to replace Neymar.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), Juve are resigned to losing Dybala but will use his transfer fee to recruit fresh talent. Juve boss Max Allegri is an admirer of Can and could move for the Germany international in the coming weeks, per the report. Can is seeking a big pay day as his deal runs down its final year at Anfield, but the Old Lady will need to sell Dybala to trigger a move.



Juve could go on a significant spending spree, with several players catching their eye.

Per Corriere dello Sport, Angel Di Maria could be chosen to replace Dybala, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Verratti and Stefan de Vrij all also of interest to the Italian champions.

According to an AS poll, Barca fans wish to see Dybala arrive after Neymar's shock exit, winning 37 per cent of the vote.

The 23-year-old Argentina international scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com.

Di Maria would be an interesting replacement for Dybala, offering pace and trickery in wider areas of the pitch.

Dybala has the potential to be a brilliant No. 9, but his versatility has seen him underachieve in front of goal.

Di Maria would be a more natural provider for Gonzalo Higuain, and the pair have had an excellent understanding previously for Argentina.

Per Tuttomercatoweb (h/t TalkSport), Liverpool have informed Juve they will not sell Can, despite the German's deal running dangerously close to an end. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has not been able to get Can to extend his terms, but the coach wishes to retain his countryman.

Can made 32 appearances in the Premier League last term, per Squawka, scoring five times as Liverpool battled their way to UEFA Champions League qualification.

The 23-year-old has become a versatile midfield presence in the centre of the park and has the added ability to cover defensive positions when needed.

His combative skills have developed during his spell on Merseyside after moving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

Juve would be wise to spread any funds raised from a Dybala sale across the whole squad, addressing weaknesses in different parts of the park.

Can would suit the technical and tactical aspects of Italian football, and he would be a raging success for the Turin giants.