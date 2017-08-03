Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Giovanni Simeone and Max Meyer

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Giovanni Simeone and Max Meyer, as Spurs attempt to make additions before the start of the Premier League season.

According to Darren Lewis of the Mirror, manager Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the pair who play for Genoa and Schalke 04, respectively. Simeone is the son of Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone, and he has developed into an impressive No. 9 during his spell in Italy. Spurs are yet to make an approach for the Argentina under-23 international.

Per Lewis, Pochettino will accelerate his attempts to bring Meyer to England after failing in his bid last summer. The attacking midfielder has continued to develop in the Bundesliga, and his versatility makes his perfect for Spurs as they cover positions. Meyer will be out of contract at the end of new campaign, making him a prime target for interested parties.

The Germany international saw his productivity stall last term, scoring just once in 27 Bundesliga games—according to WhoScored.com—but his potential is undoubted after regularly featuring in European club competition since 2013.

Simeone appears ready to step up in class, and Crystal Palace, Torino and Fiorentina are scouting his talents, per Lewis.

Pochettino is a former international team-mate of Simeone's father for Argentina, and the Spurs coach might have the edge in attracting the attacker.

The 22-year-old hit 12 goals in Serie A last term, per Lewis, and he would be an able deputy for Harry Kane from the bench.

Simeone needs further development to continue his improvements, and a move to Spurs at this time could stunt his growth.

It is important the striker receives minutes in the next 12 months, whether that be in north London or elsewhere.

Meyer is a more rounded talent, and he already has a century of club appearances under his belt despite his tender years.

Per Squawka News, despite his current contract situation, Mayer has spoken out and said he would be content to remain at his club.

The German would quickly adapt to the English game, and his intelligence would see him become an anchor for Pochettino.

Meyer could become one of the bargains of the summer if Schalke feel the pressure to sell immediately.