ESPN to Turn ESPN U into 'The Ocho' for 1 Day in August

Fans of the 2004 movie Dodgeball will be pleased to know ESPN turning ESPNU into ESPN8: "The Ocho" for one day in August.

Per an official ESPN Media release, ESPNU will transform into ESPN8: The Ocho on August 8 and will showcase sports like disc golf, ultimate trampoline dodgeball and Firefighters World Challenge.

In the movie Dodgeball, ESPN 8 served as the host network for the Las Vegas dodgeball tournament. The network's tagline was, "Bringing you the finest in seldom seen sports from around the world since 1999."

By transforming its typically college-sports devoted network into one that will showcase some of those "seldom seen sports," ESPN will be giving fans an opportunity to experience a different kind of entertainment than what they are accustomed to seeing.

ESPN's release also notes a "vast majority of these events will be available On Demand on both TV and streaming devices," but Dodgeball characters Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks "will not be on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."