    Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Not About to Commit to Any Team at This Point'

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly not prepared to sign a long-term contract extension, even if he's dealt from the Cavs during the offseason.

    On Thursday, Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Irving is "not about to commit to any team at this point" and "wants to keep his options open" with two guaranteed years and a player option for the 2019-20 season left on his current contract.

    The situation has remained unsettled since Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com noted the dynamic playmaker made a trade request to the Cleveland brass during a meeting last month. He picked out the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves as possible landing spots.

    Jason Lloyd of The Athletic later reported the Cavs' front office was having trouble making contact with Irving after the initial discussions about his future.

    Meanwhile, team owner Dan Gilbert said last week the current expectation is the point guard will be in attendance when training camp gets underway, per NBA on TNT:

    Irving also holds a 15 percent trade kicker in his contract, which could further complicate the process, especially if he isn't in contact with the organization.

    Add in the fact LeBron James holds a player option for the 2018-19 season, giving him the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has a potential mess on his hands.

    That said, the fact Irving still has at least two years left on his deal should make the lack of interest in an extension less of a concern if the Cavs do decide to move him. But there are a lot of variables involved and there's been nothing to suggest a trade is imminent at this stage.

