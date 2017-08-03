    Neymar to PSG Transfer to Undergo UEFA Financial Fair Play Investigation

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JULY 29: Neymar of FC Barcelona during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    UEFA will investigate Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain to ensure the Ligue 1 side comply with their financial fair play rules, but it will not hinder his impending move to the club.

    According to Spanish news agency EFE (h/t Sport), UEFA released a statement regarding the deal: 

    "All clubs in Europe must respect financial fair-play rules and must demonstrate that they do not have losses of more than €30 million over three years.
     
    "As part of the continuous monitoring of clubs under financial fair play regulations, UEFA will look into the details of this transfer in due course to ensure PSG are compliant with FFP requirements.
     
    "The transfer of Neymar to PSG will have an effect on the club finances over several years but the impact of such an operation cannot be judged in advance, notably as PSG could well sell several players for a significant amount.
     
    "We shall therefore only make calculations at the end and make sure that they respect the rules."

    Per Aleks Klosok of CNN London (via James Masters of CNN), La Liga confirmed on Thursday they had rejected PSG's attempt to deposit Neymar's €222 million release clause.

    Organisation president Javier Tebas had warned he would "report" Les Parisiens to UEFA in such an event, but according to EFE, the governing body "have not received complaints from anyone regarding this matter." 

                               


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

