Barcelona Transfer News: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho Eyed to Replace Neymar

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly use Neymar's impending departure to Paris Saint-Germain to fund the purchase of both Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho.

The Sun's Martin Lipton exclusively reported the Catalan giants will target the Chelsea and Liverpool men using the £198 million they're set to receive for Neymar, with Hazard intended to be a "a statement signing."

He'd also be a direct replacement for the Brazilian in the left slot of Barca's front three, and the club "have already asked a third party to sound out the Belgian forward" regarding a move.

Coutinho can also operate on the left, but his recent performances suggest he has a bright future in midfield, another area in which Barcelona are in real need of recruitment.

Indeed, the Blaugrana are said to have identified the Brazilian as the man to replace Andres Iniesta, and they hope to land him as well.

Former Liverpool player and pundit David Thompson believes they would make for superb additions to Barcelona's side:

Hazard is one of relatively few players who could provide a replacement for Neymar of similar quality, though he would need to ramp up his goal and assist production if he were to move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian has contributed a combined total of 185 goals and assists in just 186 appearances during his four years at the Camp Nou, whereas Hazard's record at Chelsea reads as 134 goals and assists in 249 matches.

The Belgian's numbers are strong by most players' standards, but to ensure Barca's front three remain as effective as ever, he would need to improve on that.

As for Coutinho, football journalist Rafael Hernandez is unsure as to whether he would be the right fit:

However, the 25-year-old has showcased his ability to dictate play from midfield during pre-season, per Liverpool writer Chris Williams:

While he nevertheless remains as more of an attacking playmaker than one to sit deep, he's showing he could make for a strong addition to the team's ailing midfield.

However, even with £198 million from Neymar's departure, landing either player will be extremely difficult, let alone both.

Hazard and Coutinho are perhaps the most important players at their respective clubs, and in today's market, Barcelona would need far more than just Neymar's release fee to afford both of them.