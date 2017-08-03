Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Reportedly to Hand in Request to Leave Blues

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Diego Costa is reportedly set to hand in a transfer request at Chelsea as he continues his attempts to leave the club where he is no longer wanted by manager Antonio Conte.

According to Spanish football writer David Cartlidge, the 28-year-old striker will also demand that he is only sold to former club Atletico Madrid, who are currently serving a FIFA-imposed registration ban until January:

AC Milan were reportedly in the driving seat to sign Costa on loan for next season. According to Corriere dello Sport (via MailOnline's Will Griffee), the Serie A giants wanted to snap up the Spaniard and were offering him game time ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, Costa is seemingly desperate to return to Atleti, and manager Diego Simeone reportedly told the Madrid club's board he wants the forward, who Chelsea value at around £50 million, per Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard.

Costa was the Blues' top scorer as they won the Premier League title last term, and he has been consistently prolific since moving to Stamford Bridge from Atletico for £32 million in 2014, per WhoScored.com:

He has no future at the west London club, though, as he has been explicitly told by Conte he is not in his plans, per BBC Sport.

Given Atletico's current ban, should Costa return to the La Liga club, he would have to be prepared to sit out the first half of the season until January.

That could impact his chances of being called up to the Spain national squad for next summer's World Cup, but it seems Costa has no interest in going anywhere else.