Manchester United Transfer News: Juan Mata Reportedly Eyed by Roma, Top Rumours

AS Roma have reportedly identified Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata as an alternative target to Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez should they be unable to snap up the Algeria international.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Mata, 29, has under a year left remaining on his Red Devils contract and Roma are interested but could "struggle to match [United's] asking price as well as the player's salary demands."

The report added Roma have not opened talks with United over Mata because signing Mahrez remains their priority but that they could make a move for the Spaniard before the transfer window closes.

Per the Daily Telegraph's Sean Gibson, Mata was widely expected to leave Old Trafford last summer after the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho, who sold him to United from Chelsea when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge in January 2014.

However, he remained at the club and enjoyed another fine season, netting six goals and providing three assists in 25 Premier League appearances while establishing himself as one of United's key senior players.

Mata is an experienced Spain international, a FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship winner. He is also a serial trophy winner at club level and has plenty of Premier League experience.

In a United attack that includes a number of young players—namely Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial—Mata is a huge asset and one United are unlikely to want to sell.