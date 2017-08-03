Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Ivan Perisic, Red Devils Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Long-term Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is reportedly set to be offered a new contract by Inter Milan, but reports from both clubs say the Croatian's move to Old Trafford will "eventually happen."

Sky Italy (via Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol) reported Inter are preparing to offer Perisic a new deal with United having made no recent contact in the ongoing talks:

Per The Independent's Miguel Delaney, United are "wary" of continuing to negotiate with Inter given how they have been frustrated over the 28-year-old for the past two months, but there is still confidence on both sides that a deal can be struck for the £48 million-rated wide man.

Perisic's current contract at the San Siro still has three years left to run, so it is little surprise Inter have driven a hard bargain in their attempt to get the fee they believe he is worth.

With the signings of Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof, United manager Jose Mourinho has got three of the four men he wanted this summer, but he is eager to complete the set, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

As noted by Delaney, Perisic is a "classically Mourinho wide man." He would not be the most spectacular of signings, but he is the winger the Portuguese manager wants as he continues his project to turn United into Premier League title winners again.

A Croatia international boasting almost 60 caps, Perisic is most comfortable playing along the left flank, but he can also act as a No. 10 or on the right wing.

He is hardworking, quick and returned 11 goals and eight assists in Serie A last term, per WhoScored.com. It's the kind of contribution that would make him valuable at United—only Zlatan Ibrahimovic reached double figures for league goals for the Red Devils in 2016-17.

The chatter surrounding a potential move for Perisic to United has abated a little of late, but Mourinho likely is still eager to snap him up, and it would not be a surprise were he to be playing at Old Trafford before the close of the transfer window.