Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Danny Welbeck

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly at the centre of a four-way tussle to sign Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar this summer.

According to Steve Stammers of the Sunday Mirror, the Gunners have already had three offers rejected for Lemar, while Manchester City and Liverpool also have an interest in the young Frenchman.

Barcelona are the latest team said to be keen on the player, as they seek to fill the void left by Neymar after his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"[Arsene] Wenger is ready to up his offer to £50 million for Lemar—but Monaco know that Barcelona can now outbid any competitors," wrote Stammers. However, Sport Witness suggested the interest from Catalonia may not be as strong as reported:

Lemar was one of the key members of Monaco's title-winning team last season, offering an exhilarating edge on the left side. The 21-year-old has superb acceleration, excellent close control and is so clever finding space in the final third.

He's a productive player as well; Lemar netted nine times from the left flank and also laid on 10 goals for his team-mates. It's easy to see why so many elite clubs from European football are keeping an eye on his situation.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Monaco would prefer to keep Lemar this summer; as noted by journalist Charles Watts, the club have cashed in on some key men already in this window:

With money recouped from the sales of Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva already, there's no great pressure for the Ligue 1 side to relax their valuation of Lemar. With that in mind, not to mention the massive competition for his signature, Arsenal may have to shell out a massive amount of money to get their man.

Everton Eye Danny Welbeck as Olivier Giroud Alternative

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, Everton will turn their attention to Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck if they are unable to prise Olivier Giroud away from the Emirates Stadium.

Moxley's report noted that the Toffees are on the hunt for a new striker, having sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United this summer, with Giroud high on their wanted list. However, the Frenchman "wants to see if he features in Wenger's immediate plans," per Moxley.

Should Giroud remain, Everton will reportedly move for another Arsenal forward in Welbeck. "Welbeck would command a price tag of £30 million in today's market and has links to the Merseysiders through former Old Trafford team-mate [Wayne] Rooney," the report continued.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

With Alexandre Lacazette arriving at Arsenal this summer, competition in the forward positions will be fierce at the Emirates Stadium. It means the Gunners would be able to cope without one of Welbeck or Giroud this term.

Of the two, journalist Michael De Asha believes the latter would be a better fit for Everton as things stand:

The Toffees do lack some dynamism in the final third, and Welbeck, if fit, would provide that. Additionally, the England man is physical and versatile in the way he operates.

Paying £30m for Welbeck would be a big gamble, though. The forward has missed a lot of football in recent seasons due to injury problems and has yet to fully find his groove since returning to full fitness. If Arsenal were to receive that type of offer for the 26-year-old, there would be a big temptation to cash in.