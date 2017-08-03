Neymar Reportedly Not Given Permission to Have PSG Medical by Barcelona

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly was given permission by Barcelona to miss training but "in no case to take a medical with Paris Saint-Germain" despite ongoing talk that his €222 million move to the Parc des Princes is all but done.

According to Sport, rumours abounded on Wednesday that Neymar had travelled to Porto to have his PSG medical, but Barca have reportedly insisted "that under no circumstances" would that be allowed.

A number of reports have indicated that the 25-year-old superstar is on the verge of sealing his move to PSG.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reported Neymar passed his medical on Wednesday and will be presented as a PSG player later in the week:

Joseph Cassinelli in the Times' revealed the Brazilian will pen a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants worth a staggering £134 million.

And Barca are reportedly already lining up potential replacements, per Balague:

However, there could yet be some bumps in the road, especially if Neymar has undergone his medical with PSG without the Blaugrana's permission.

There is also the potential scenario that the LFP, the football association responsible for La Liga, will not accept Neymar's release clause being paid, as was reported previously by Sport.