Pittsburgh Steelers: Rounding Up Latest Buzz from Training Camp

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Rookie running back James Conner, selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 draft, has been an early standout in training camp.

Though not currently the leader in rushing attempts while starter Le'Veon Bell continues his holdout—that would be Knile Davis, according to the count kept by Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora—his performance during backs-on-backers (or running backs vs. linebackers) drills certainly proves that Conner is every bit the physical, downhill runner the Steelers drafted.

Conner more than held his own in the drill, drawing praise from both Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, according to the NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Tomlin elaborated on this to former Steelers cornerback and current NFL Network correspondent Ike Taylor, saying of Conner:

"[He's] got a reputation that he doesn't back down from physical confrontation, and I wanted to give him an opportunity to confirm that on day one. He did in a lot of ways. He's a highly competitive guy, he showed some good technical things. Obviously, it's day one, he's got a ways to go. His mental approach and demeanor is what we desire."

However, there have been setbacks. Conner suffered a shoulder injury in the team's first padded practice on Sunday; it's the second time he's been hurt this year, having missed most of OTAs with a hamstring injury.

The verdict, according to the Associated Press' Will Graves, is a sprained AC joint in the shoulder, which is not deemed serious and makes Conner "more day-to-day than week-to-week." That is good news, at least, given that Conner seems on track to have an important role to play in Pittsburgh's offense this season.