Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Exit Rumours on Fernando, Samir Nasri

    Manchester City are still planning on selling a host of players, including the likes of Fernando and Samir Nasri.

    That's according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, who made a list of eight players who are likely to depart before the end of the summer window.

    Per the report, Fernando's absence from the pre-season tour of the United States was telling, as was his decreasing role last season.

    As shared by Squawka News, the Brazilian has already dropped a strong hint a transfer is close, with plenty of outlets, including ESPN, saying Turkish club Galatasaray is the destination:

    Nasri did make the trip to the U.S. and performed well in pre-season, a shock after he spent on loan last season in La Liga with Sevilla. The Frenchman wasn't even expected to set foot on a pitch for the Citizens ever again, but following his solid displays, there are some who now hope he stays.

    According to Smith, he has been linked with French side Nice, who moved one step closer to the UEFA Champions League by knocking Ajax out of the qualifiers on Wednesday. The added funds of Europe's top club competition would only aid their bid to land the former Arsenal man.

    Per Goal's Sam Lee, manager Pep Guardiola made it quite clear he has no use for the midfielder:

    Eliaquim Mangala didn't do enough in pre-season to warrant a spot in the squad for the upcoming season. He joined Valencia on loan last year, and while he did reasonably well in Spain, Los Che declined to make the move permanent.

    City invested heavily in their defence this summer, and while the depth in the centre still isn't ideal, Mangala seems expendable at this point.

    The same holds true for Wilfried Bony and Kelechi Iheanacho, two strikers seemingly on their way out. The former flopped on loan at Stoke City, and interest in his services may not be high at this point.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal heads the ball in front of Kelechi Iheanacho of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2017 in London, Englan
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Iheanacho is a superb prospect blocked by talented youngsters with even more upside, and the club is likely to insert a buy-back clause in a rumoured deal with Leicester City, according to ESPN FC.

    He's not the only youngster who could be on his way out―both Patrick Roberts and Jason Denayer also made the list.

    The former in particular is seen as a fantastic prospect for the future, and Celtic are said to want to secure his services again, this time permanently. Denayer already has multiple loan spells under his belt (the last being with Sunderland, and per the report, the Belgian is growing frustrated with the lack of certainty regarding his future.

