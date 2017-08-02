Ozzie Newsome Says Steve Bisciotti Didn't Block Colin Kaepernick Ravens Signing

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome responded Wednesday to a report earlier in the day from Dianna Russini of ESPN that he and head coach John Harbaugh had "met resistance" from team owner Steve Bisciotti in regard to signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision," Newsome said in a statement. "Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong."

The Ravens have made both their interest and trepidation in potentially signing Kaepernick well known, presumably in an effort to gauge the response of their fanbase.

"We've had discussions directly with Colin," team president Dick Cass said, per Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. "He's committed to football. We've learned that he very much wants to play. We still have a process that we're going through. We really have not made a decision yet one way or the other."

"I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what is best for our fans," Bisciotti added while speaking to fans. "Your opinions matter to us. ... We're very sensitive to it, and we're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

The team's players who have commented on the situation, however, have been more readily in support of signing Kaepernick.

"Colin can play," safety Tony Jefferson told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "The guy can make plays. He's fast. He has a great arm. I would love to have him."

"Hell yeah, if he's going to help us win," veteran Terrell Suggs added. "We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him."

No player has been the source of more scrutiny and drama this offseason than Kaepernick, as the veteran quarterback remains unsigned following a season in which he kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

That has caused a debate for much of the offseason: Is Kaepernick unsigned due to a perceived drop in the quality of his play, or is he being blacklisted by NFL teams for taking a political stance before games?

Given many of the mediocre quarterbacks who have been signed by teams this offseason, it's hard to believe that the latter hasn't played at least some part.

And according to ESPN.com, "Sources say at least one other NFL team has wanted to add Kaepernick to its roster, but the move was blocked by the team's owner."