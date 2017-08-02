Liverpool Transfer News: Matt Le Tissier Weighs in on Virgil van Dijk Rumours

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has slammed defender Virgil van Dijk for his "unprofessional" conduct amid rumours the Dutchman has once again told the Saints he's desperate to move to Liverpool.

As reported by the Daily Mirror (via Anfield HQ), Van Dijk and Southampton had yet another meeting recently in which the club tried to convince the Netherlands international to stay, to no avail:

Per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst, he's been training away from the group during pre-season and did not join Southampton on their tour of France. The standoff seems destined to end with Van Dijk leaving the club at this point, and that did not sit well with Le Tissier.

According to Gorst, he said:

"It's been going on long enough, and he’s still here!

"He still wants to be on his own…and to be honest, that's pretty unprofessional.

"It's a shame. It doesn't look very good on the player, he's got five years left and the only way he can be sold is if the club accept an offer for him – that hasn't happened, so you have to get on with your job.

"I find it pretty distasteful when players start refusing to play for clubs when they're paid very good money to be there."

He wasn't done there, as he took to social media to get the fans' opinions on the ongoing saga:

Van Dijk's move to Anfield seemed dead in the water earlier this summer, when the Saints accused Liverpool of tapping up the 26-year-old. The Reds quickly sent out a statement to apologise and stated they would no longer chase the Dutchman.

But per the report, manager Jurgen Klopp hasn't stopped following Van Dijk, and with the defender now clearly pushing for the exit door, the Reds could be back in play.

With no less than five years left on his deal, Van Dijk finds himself in an odd position. Not playing would be risky, as Southampton have already done everything possible to make it clear they won't be bullied―the decision could be very counter-productive.

A split seems inevitable, and in all likelihood, cooperation from both sides will give the best chance at a mutually beneficial departure.

Southampton will start their Premier League campaign on August 12 against Swansea City.