    Barcelona Confirm Neymar's Desire to Leave Amid PSG Talk, Demand €222M Fee

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    TOPSHOT - Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar drives into the parkinglot to takes part in a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona on August 2, 2017 following rumour that Neymar is considering a move to French club PSG for which the club would have to shell out some 222 million euros, enough to trigger the 25-year-old's transfer release clause. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Neymar has advised Barcelona that he wishes to leave the club, although the Blaugrana have made it clear he will not depart for any amount less than his €222 million release clause.

    It was confirmed by the Blaugrana on Wednesday on Twitter that Neymar was excused from training, with reports swirling that he was close to completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, per Julien Laurens of The Guardian

    Barcelona then released the following statement on their website, noting Neymar has made his intentions clear to move:

    "The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the Club in a meeting held at the Club’s offices.

    "Faced with this position, the Club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of July 1 totals €222 million which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

    "Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the Club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved.

    "The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions." 

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 
     
    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp Not Satisfied with Bayern Thrashing

      Chris Bascombe
      via The Telegraph
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Hope to Trigger Keita Clause

      James Pearce
      via liverpoolecho
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Atleti Desperate but Chelsea Want £50M for Costa

      simon johnson
      via Evening Standard
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca to Bid £100M+ for Coutinho

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report