Barcelona Confirm Neymar's Desire to Leave Amid PSG Talk, Demand €222M Fee

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Neymar has advised Barcelona that he wishes to leave the club, although the Blaugrana have made it clear he will not depart for any amount less than his €222 million release clause.

It was confirmed by the Blaugrana on Wednesday on Twitter that Neymar was excused from training, with reports swirling that he was close to completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, per Julien Laurens of The Guardian.

Barcelona then released the following statement on their website, noting Neymar has made his intentions clear to move:

"The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the Club in a meeting held at the Club’s offices.

"Faced with this position, the Club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of July 1 totals €222 million which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

"Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the Club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved.

"The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions."

