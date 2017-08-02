Barcelona Reportedly Prep €120M Philippe Coutinho Bid as Neymar to PSG Nears

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Liverpool €120 million (£107.3 million) in order to sign Philippe Coutinho just as Neymar looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

MailOnline's James Dutton wrote that Barca are preparing a new bid for Coutinho after Neymar took a substantial step toward completing a world-record €222 million (£198 million) move to PSG on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana already saw a £72 million offer for Coutinho turned down earlier this summer, per Dutton, who also provided quotes from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who said of Barca's pursuit: "I can understand that Coutinho is so highly rated, but they can save their energy."

