Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Candreva Boost Reported, Latest Blues Rumours

    Chelsea have reportedly been handed renewed hope in their pursuit of Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva.

    According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, Inter are hopeful of landing Keita Balde Diao from Lazio in the current window, and should he arrive, it would push Candreva closer to the exit door.

    "Blues boss Antonio Conte has revived his interest in the £23 million-rated Italy international, who he worked with while he was in charge of the national team," the report continued. "He initially tried to bring the 30 year-old to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window."

    According to Kajumba, Conte wants to bring in another player who can fill in in the right wing-back role. Victor Moses shone in the position last season, although without the Nigeria international, the Blues lack thrust on that flank.

    Candreva and Conte have worked together before.
    Candreva would potentially be able to step into that position, although throughout his career he's been better suited to a more advanced berth.

    As noted by Squawka Football, Candreva was among the most creative players in Serie A last season despite Inter's troubles:

    Indeed, there were times in 2016-17 at the San Siro when the winger struggled. Having spent three seasons at Lazio, adapting to new surroundings was challenging for Candreva, and he failed to show his best form as a result.

    He would potentially perform well in the Premier League, though. Candreva is one of the most physical wide players around and someone with the energy needed to blossom despite the high tempo of the English game.

    But new Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti recently suggested it's unlikely Candreva will be going anywhere this summer, per ESPN's David Amoyal:

    Diao's possible arrival may yet open the door for a transfer to Stamford Bridge. But after a solitary season with Inter, the Nerazzurri faithful will surely be keen to see a little more from their wide man before moving him on.

            

    AC Milan Chasing Diego Costa

    According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, AC Milan are growing increasingly confident of signing Diego Costa from Chelsea this summer.

    In the piece, it's suggested Atletico Madrid are struggling to agree a fee with Chelsea for the striker, with the Blues said to value him at around £50 million. The La Liga side have only bid £26 million to this point.

    That may open the door for Milan, and Johnson has noted that discussions have been held between the Serie A side and Costa's agent, Jorge Mendes: "Talks have been progressing well with Mendes and they can promise regular football for the entire season, which is key for Costa with the World Cup next summer"

    According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News, there may be scope for a loan deal with Milan, too:

    Costa is poised to leave Chelsea having been excused from the club's pre-season preparations. It means three eventful years in the English capital will come to an end—a spell that included two Premier League titles.

    The Blues have spent big to try to fill the void that'll be left by the Spain international, with Alvaro Morata arriving from Real Madrid in a club-record deal. Costa's aggression, work rate and finishing ability will be missed by those who have watched him regularly at Stamford Bridge, though.

