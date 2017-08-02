Neymar Says Goodbye to Barcelona Team-Mates Ahead of Expected PSG Transfer

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Neymar reportedly told his team-mates on Wednesday that he will move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the La Liga side confirming he was given permission to miss training.

Barca released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday confirming Neymar had sat out training:

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague added the Brazilian cut short his participation in a training session on Wednesday and said farewell to his team-mates:

As relayed by Get French Football News, Florent Torchut of France Football also reported Neymar was in and out of Barca's training complex pretty quickly:

Football Espana added that "various reports" said the forward "left Barcelona training immediately."

As reported by Julien Laurens of the Guardian, PSG are said to be confident of wrapping up a world-record £197 million transfer for the Brazilian, with plans in motion for a grand unveiling in the French capital.

Bleacher Report UK reacted to the news that Neymar appears to be on his way to the French capital:

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News outlined some possible hurdles for PSG to overcome before this one is finalised:

It's a transfer that'll shock the sporting world in numerous ways. Firstly, the fee PSG are set to pay for the 25-year-old will smash the world transfer record; that currently stands at the £89 million Manchester United paid to sign Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016.

In addition, the deal represents an enormous statement for PSG, who will feel as though they have propelled themselves into the football elite with this deal.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

While the club have made some impressive signings in recent years, they are poised to make one of the most significant acquisitions in the history of football in Neymar.

As noted by Squawka Football, the forward has already accomplished so much in a career that should contain many more successes yet:

For Barcelona, the departure is also a massive disappointment. Despite having Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the club and the fact Neymar signed a new long-term deal last season, it would appear they've been unable to keep their No. 11 on their books.

Should the formalities of a transfer to PSG be completed, the Blaugrana hierarchy and manager Ernesto Valverde have a challenging job replacing him. As noted by ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, the team don't have much strength in depth in the attacking portion of the pitch:

It means Barcelona will have reinvest heavily into the side. Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked, although the Reds are not willing to sell, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo; manager Jurgen Klopp also advised Barcelona to "save their energy" instead of chasing Coutinho, per ESPN.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Blaugrana will look at Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele to fill the void left by Neymar. However, it's tough to see any of the names aforementioned make a contribution akin to the PSG-bound Brazilian.