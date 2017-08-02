Manchester United Reportedly Agree £27M Serge Aurier Transfer Amid Visa Issues

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer provided he can obtain a visa to work in the country.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, Aurier is close to a £27 million switch to Old Trafford. However, the player's chequered past may yet scupper the transfer.

"The former Lens and Toulouse defender was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in September last year," it's noted. "He was denied entry to the UK last October, missing a Champions League game at Arsenal, when border control authorities revoked a visa that had initially been granted."

According to Maddock, Aurier's appeal is currently being processed by courts in France, with the result set to be confirmed in the coming days.

It's added the Red Devils will move to complete the signing of the Ivory Coast international, who will earn £90,000-a-week at United, should he be granted permission to play in England.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

In the piece it's claimed that PSG are happy to let Aurier go. Not only have they signed Dani Alves on a free transfer to provide competition for Thomas Meunier, the French giants are said to be desperate to raise as much as possible to put towards their pursuit of Barcelona forward Neymar.

If United were to land the 24-year-old, it's a signing the fanbase should be excited about. As these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, Aurier is effective when he ventures forward into the final third:

There have been times during his PSG career when Aurier has looked like one of the best full-backs in the world.

He's so difficult to halt when he's on the ball. Aurier uses his body brilliantly to protect possession, boasts excellent pace and can pick out a pass, as the above statistics show.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Aurier hasn't been squeaky clean since his arrival in the French capital, though, and that may be of concern to some United supporters.

He's been in trouble with authorities off the field, but he was also suspended by PSG last year following derogatory comments made about his former manager, Laurent Blanc, and other team-mates on social media.

Some United supporters may also question why United are moving to sign Aurier when Antonio Valencia was so impressive at right-back last season. Journalist Ryan Baldi can see a change of role for the Ecuadorian:

That shift is not something all Red Devils supporters would wholeheartedly agree with. After all, Valencia was so impressive bursting forward on the overlap to maraud into the box and pick out crosses.



Pushing him further forward may lessen that impact. However, for manager Jose Mourinho, having another forceful option in the position like Aurier would mean the Red Devils would lose little when Valencia isn't in the XI.