Tottenham Transfer News: Jeremy Toljan Value Revealed Amid Latest Rumours

Hoffenheim reportedly value Tottenham Hotspur target Jeremy Toljan at around £13 million.



According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, the versatile German full-back is being monitored by Spurs as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker, who departed to Manchester City for £53 million last month.

Thomas added the north London outfit have yet to make an official approach for Toljan, but their hand may be forced eventually with Hoffenheim having received enquiries from clubs in Spain and Italy.

Spurs have yet to make a signing so far this summer, and they have more than enough funds to meet Hoffenheim's valuation for the 22-year-old.

Per Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard, Toljan has a great deal of room for improvement, but his ability to play either as a right-back or left-back is likely attractive to Spurs:

He can also operate as a winger or central midfielder, as he did on occasion in the Bundesliga last term while netting one goal and providing one assist in 20 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Toljan graduated from Hoffenheim's youth academy in 2013 and has since played an increasingly key role in the first-team squad.

A move to Spurs, who have Premier League title-winning ambitions and will be in the UEFA Champions League next season, would be a big step up for him.

But the Germany under-21 international has the raw materials, not least his terrific pace and good feet, to thrive in the Premier League.

Toljan's deal with Hoffenheim expires next summer so Spurs might be able to negotiate the price down if and when they make an official approach.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has proved he has a knack of working effectively with young players and Toljan could become a star if he makes the switch to White Hart Lane.