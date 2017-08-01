Antonio Gates Attending LaDainian Tomlinson HOF Induction; Philip Rivers in LA

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates will attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony of former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson on Saturday despite the team holding a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed to reporters Tuesday (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) that Gates has received permission to miss the practice, while quarterback Philip Rivers will stay with the team. Gates previously told reporters Sunday that he wanted to attend the ceremony.

"I had the pleasure to play with him," Gates said. "And going and playing in between the lines with LT, I can't say enough about what he means to this organization and what he means to me.

"Going into the Hall of Fame is a special honor for a special person. And people don't know this about LT, but he's a better person than he is a football player. You can't ask for a better situation for a guy like that. I'm happy for him. It's well-deserved, and hopefully I can be there to attend."

Gates and Tomlinson were teammates in San Diego from 2003-09, emerging as two of the most dynamic playmakers in Chargers history. The pair made four straight Pro Bowls together from 2004-07.

Rivers joined the Chargers in the 2004 draft and took over as their starter in 2006. Alex Flanagan of NFL Network noted Lynn was "adamant" about wanting Rivers at the joint practice but did not bar him from attending the ceremony.

While Lynn is in his first year as an NFL head coach, it would be an odd move to take such a strong stance with veteran players. Gates and Rivers have been near-regular Pro Bowlers for more than a decade and are probably both headed to the Hall of Fame at some point.

If Rivers is sticking around Los Angeles 100 percent on his own volition, it's fine. But if Lynn is exerting any pressure on his quarterback, that's probably not a great relationship builder as they establish trust in their first season together.