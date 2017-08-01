Manchester City Transfer News: Latest on Kelechi Iheanacho, Top Rumours

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester City have reportedly asked for a £50 million buy-back clause to be inserted into Kelechi Iheanacho's next contract, amid rumours the Nigerian striker is close to signing for Leicester City.

Iheanacho is free to join the Foxes if the clause can be agreed, per John Percy of the Daily Telegraph: "Iheanacho remains highly thought of at the Etihad Stadium, after progressing through the club's academy, and City have inserted a clause to buy him back for £50m. Leicester were happy to agree to the clause, as they will double their money in the event of the forward proving a massive hit in the East Midlands."



Percy also noted how Iheanacho's proposed move to the King Power Stadium has been delayed, despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs "nearly four weeks ago." Even so, Leicester have won the race to sign the gifted 20-year-old ahead of Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco, as well as Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, per the report.

In a separate report for the Telegraph, Percy detailed how Iheanacho is around 48 hours away from making the £25 million move, as he undergoes a medical on Tuesday.

Iheanacho's move to Leicester getting closer is a sign there has been a breakthrough over the issue of a buy-back clause. The clause was a sticking point in negotiations last month, per Sam Wallace of the Telegraph.

City's insistence on a buy-back clause is understandable. After all, Iheanacho may be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, but he has still offered glimpses of his talent.

The young striker boasts tremendous pace, along with excellent movement and instincts off the ball. In particular, Iheanacho has a knack for pouncing on chances in the box. He is also a keen and talented finisher.

City know how a player with his best years ahead of him could well come good if he's given extended playing time. He won't get the extra minutes on City manager Pep Guardiola's watch, not with both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Citizens have also shown interest in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News. Such interest is a further sign City aren't inclined to play Iheanacho often enough for him to develop at the highest level.

Still, City are being smart to insist on a hefty clause within any contract Iheanacho may sign with Leicester. The striker would have to be consistently prolific to justify City paying £50 million to bring him back.

However, if he did merit such a fee, Iheanacho would have developed into one of the deadliest strikers in England's top flight, a star City will have first refusal on.