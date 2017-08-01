Bruce Weber, Kansas State Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas State and head basketball coach Bruce Weber agreed to a contract extension Tuesday that will keep him with the program through the 2020-21 season.

In a release from the school's official athletic website, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Weber's extension:

"I have had the opportunity to observe our men’s basketball program and visit with Bruce on multiple occasions since I became athletics director. I couldn’t be more pleased with the type of person we have leading our program—Coach Weber is well-regarded throughout college basketball as an outstanding coach and a man who conducts his program with integrity and class. I have been able to interact with his team this offseason, and I see the respect our current and former players who have regularly returned to Manhattan have for him. Off the court, Bruce and his wife, Megan, are very involved in the community, and his players excel in the classroom with a near-perfect graduation rate."

Under terms of Weber's extension, according to the release, he will make $2.35 million during the 2019-20 season and $2.45 million in 2020-21.

Weber has been with Kansas State since the Wildcats hired him in March 2012. He has led the program to four winning seasons and three NCAA tournament appearances in his first five years. The Wildcats' 27 wins in 2012-13 are the second-most in a single season in school history.

In 19 seasons as a head coach at Kansas State, Illinois and Southern Illinois, Weber has compiled a record of 413-223 and led Illinois to the 2005 national championship game against North Carolina.