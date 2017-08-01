    NBA Investigated LeBron James' Potential Stake in Klutch Sports Group

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks at a news conference after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was reportedly found to have no stake in Klutch Sports Group following an investigation by the NBA

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Ryne Nelson of Slam Online), the league looked into whether James had any ownership, but no evidence of an ownership share was found.

    NBA players are not permitted to own a stake in agencies.

    Klutch Sports Group is run by Rich Paul, who has represented LeBron throughout his NBA career.

    In addition to James, Klutch Sports Group represents Cavaliers teammates Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith, Washington Wizards star John Wall, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, among others.

    LeBron earned nearly $31 million last season, and he is set to make over $33 million in 2017-18, per Spotrac.

    He has led the Cavs to three consecutive NBA Finals and reached seven Finals in a row as an individual dating back to his stint with the Miami Heat.

    The 13-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP averaged 26.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game last season with the latter two numbers representing career highs.

