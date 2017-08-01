Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Sadio Mane, Top Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to bid £35 million for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. The Serie A side want to make Mane their top signing of this summer's transfer window.

Details of the Nerazzurri's interest come from a report by Tony Banks of the Daily Express. He noted how Inter "have had Mane in their sights for some time." However, Banks also pointed out how Mane isn't keen on a move away from Anfield: "The Serie A giants want Mane to be their marquee signing but the player is focused on returning to form with Liverpool."

It makes sense for Mane to want to remain with the Reds, not least because he only joined the Merseyside club last summer. Liverpool landed the Senegal international in a deal costing £34 million 12 months ago.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Naturally, it's difficult to believe the Reds would consider selling him for barely more than what they paid, per Banks: "Liverpool would likely baulk at being offered a similar figure for a player they bought only 12 months ago, given Mane’s impressive form last season and the current inflated transfer market."

More than the demands of this market, Liverpool will want to keep Mane because of his importance in manager Jurgen Klopp's squad. The 25-year-old enjoyed a quality debut campaign, during which he scored 13 times and provided five assists in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Had it not been for a knee injury suffered during the second half of the season, Mane would have produced even more in the final third.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

There is more to his importance than just numbers, though. The former Southampton star's pace and direct running not only offer Liverpool width, they also provide Klopp's men with a natural foil for their possession-based game.

Klopp likes his team to press high, make quick passes and even quicker transitions in attacking areas. Mane's runs offer an obvious target for pass-masters such as Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool will count on Mane's pace and movement to form a deadly double act with fellow fleet-footed winger Mohamed Salah this season. Mane is already excited about working with Mane, who moved from Anfield to Roma earlier this summer, per Chris Shaw of the club's official website: "Everybody has seen how he's quicker than everyone on the pitch. He's a nice lad and a great player."

Stockpiling versatile forwards such as Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino is one reason why Liverpool have remained free-scoring, despite often playing without a traditional centre-forward.

Victor Fraile/Getty Images

It means Mane is as important to Klopp's plans as any other player in the squad.

Klopp is already trying to fend off Barcelona's interest in Coutinho, per Banks. Keeping Mane will be just as significant as ensuring Coutinho stays in the fold.