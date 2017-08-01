Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Turn Down €60M Alex Sandro Bid, Latest Rumours

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly had a €60 million (£54 million) bid for left-back Alex Sandro rejected by Juventus, with the Italian giants said to be demanding in excess of £70 million for the Brazil international.

According to Italian outlet Transfermarketweb (via Marc Williams in the Daily Star), Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri instructed the club's board to turn down the offer from the Blues, and Sandro is now likely to remain with the Old Lady.

He has a contract with the Italian champions to 2020 and has been a key player for the Turin club since he joined for €26 million (£18.6 million) from Porto in 2015.

Per Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, Allegri recently insisted Sandro, 26, would not be sold this summer, no surprise given Juve have lost two key defenders already since the end of the season, right-back Dani Alves and centre-back Leonardo Bonucci:

Chelsea seemingly felt they could tempt Juventus into letting Sandro go, but with the Old Lady under no pressure to sell, only a huge offer would likely make any impact.

As they are returning to the UEFA Champions League next season, Chelsea need added depth all over the pitch.

Nowhere is their need greater than in the wing-back positions. Victor Moses impressed in the role on the right last term, as did Marcos Alonso on the left.

However, manager Antonio Conte has few other reliable options in the specialised position, but that would be partly rectified if Chelsea signed Sandro.

The Brazilian can perform well in almost every position down the left flank, particularly as a full-back and wing-back.

As a result, he would be an ideal signing as a potential upgrade for Alonso, but it seems highly unlikely Chelsea will be able to snap up Sandro before the close of the current transfer window.