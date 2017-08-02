Potential Manchester United Transfers Not so Far Linked That Would Make Sense

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Finding players with whom Manchester United have not been linked to at the back end of a transfer window is quite a challenge. Putting the name of a player and United in the same headline is a powerful tool for generating internet traffic or selling newspapers, so publications are often only too happy to have a reason to do it.

Equally, players, agents and clubs all know that United are rich and in the market to improve their squad, so a well-placed leak of some potential connection to the Red Devils can help grease the wheels of a new contract offer or a transfer elsewhere.

This is all by way of preamble to say that the ground rules here cannot be that the player has never been linked to United in any article ever. Rather, the first ground rule here is that there should have been no serious, long-running connections made this summer. So, no Ivan Perisic, obviously.

The second rule is that they have to seem vaguely realistic. Not, like, definitely 100 per cent accessible, but at least meeting the "make sense," brief. So, had Neymar not been linked, he could perhaps be counted in that bracket since a potential change of scenery for him has been widely discussed, but Lionel Messi remains off the table.

The third rule is a straightforward one—it should be a player in a position United still need to strengthen. That only really rules out goalkeepers, centre-backs and centre-forwards, in truth. At right-back, a back-up for Antonio Valencia seems a good option, or even a player who could allow him to return to his former life as a winger.

Left-back remains in limbo depending on how Luke Shaw adapts during his second season under Jose Mourinho. Central-midfield is mostly sorted with the arrival of Nemanja Matic, but in truth, a further option could improve things even further—especially if it meant Marouane Fellaini would be moved on.

Mourinho clearly feels additions are needed in wide attacking spots, too, given the reported pursuit of Perisic is ongoing, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the options.

Julian Weigl

Muhammad Butt of Squawka.com described Julian Weigl as "the German [Sergio] Busquets," saying he would be superb as an heir to Michael Carrick. That is a vacant role in the squad, given Matic is more obviously a defensive midfielder, as opposed to the orchestrator and passer that is Carrick.

At 6'1", the 21-year-old is probably tall enough for Mourinho's tastes, too, though he is a manager who has generally preferred a more obvious destroyer to a player in Weigl's—or indeed Carrick's—mould.

If he had wanted a passer in the middle of the park, though, he could have gone a long way before finding a better option than the young German. In last season's Champions League campaign for Borussia Dortmund, for example, he averaged 87.6 passes per game and found a team-mate with a remarkable 92 per cent of those.

His key-pass numbers were low, suggesting he is the kind of player who makes the pass before the assist—as Carrick has so often done—but he makes up for that with a more-than-decent defensive contribution. He averaged 2.3 interceptions and 2.5 successful tackles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga last season

Carrick, incidentally, made the same number of interceptions per 90 in the Premier League, but just 1.5 tackles.

Weigl's age also makes him a transfer with an eye on the future, which could add nicely to the purchase of Matic, who is a more experienced player.

Kevin Strootman

When Louis van Gaal was in charge of United, it felt almost inevitable that Kevin Strootman would one day end up at the club. He had been a key part of Van Gaal's national side before injury ruled him out of contention.

He seems to have recovered from a spell of bad luck with injuries, though, and was an important component of Roma's midfield last season. He is in a rare breed of midfield all-rounders, and would perhaps have worked better as an alternative to Matic rather than an addition to the squad as it now stands.

But in Serie A last season, he scored four goals and provided seven assists while also providing an average of 2.7 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per 90 minutes and providing 1.8 key passes per game. He is clearly back to something approaching his best, and his arrival at United this summer would have made sense.

Thomas Lemar

It may well be that Monaco winger Thomas Lemar will end up at Arsenal, according to comments from BetStars director of trading Ian Marmion in the Daily Star. He does not appear to have been a United target, but in truth, his signing would have made a good amount of sense. It does seem that, for the most part, Mourinho has been more interested in proven, experienced players in this window, which does make sense given the Red Devils are hardly short of promising young forwards.

But with 1.3 key passes from crosses alone per 90 minutes of league football last season, and a total of 2.5 key passes per 90 in the league and 2.3 in the Champions League, Lemar was surely worthy of consideration if Mourinho wants a left-winger during this window.

If he goes to Arsenal, we will, of course, see how well he adapts to the Premier League and whether United come to regret not pursuing his signature.

Felipe Anderson

In an article on alternative options to Perisic, Greg Johnson of Squawka wrote of Anderson:

"Hard working, determined, tenacious and two-footed, he was top of the charts for tackles won and take ons completed in Serie A last season. An intimidating foe in an individual duel, with or without the ball, he is strong, speedy and full of skill, and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in 2015."

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

He goes on to write:

"If it is possible to consider Perisic to be a rather classic example of a winger, Anderson is the updated remix—ready-made to weaponise the wide areas of a team that lives to press opponents high up the pitch, or a side lacking that gladiatorial figure who takes great delight in running his full-back ragged. The Brazilian can also fill in at wing-back."

That sounds like a pretty decent option.

Of course, United have done plenty of business this summer, and given how well Mourinho has bought since his arrival at the club, it would seem sensible to trust him to get more right than he gets wrong, but in the wide world of football, it is always interesting to consider alternative choices.

With thanks to Muhammed Butt, Greg Johnson and Elijah Sofoluke. Quotations obtained firsthand where not otherwise stated. Advanced data per WhoScored.com.