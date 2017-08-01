Barcelona Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Price Rumoured Amid Real Madrid Interest

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

AS Monaco are reportedly hoping to tempt Barcelona into a transfer tussle with Real Madrid over striker Kylian Mbappe.

On Tuesday, Pete Jenson reported for MailOnline the Ligue 1 champions have set the 18-year-old's fee at €200 million (£178 million) in hopes of sparking a bidding war between the two bitter rivals from La Liga.

Jenson detailed how Paris Saint-Germain's strong interest in Barca forward Neymar encouraged Monaco to increase the asking price for Mbappe: "The Ligue One champions have made the move because they hope Barcelona will join the race to sign Mbappe once they have their £196m (€222m) windfall from the sale of Neymar."



Brazilian star Neymar is expected to fly home from a press tour in China to wrap up a switch to PSG, according to French publication Le Parisien (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Neymar's decision will influence how Los Blancos and Premier League side Manchester City approach Mbappe's immediate future, per Jenson: "Neither Manchester City or Real Madrid are willing to pay such a figure for a player who has just 50 top-flight games under his belt and are waiting to see how the Neymar saga concludes and what Barca do next."



Of course, there is also a strong chance Monaco's latest ploy is designed to scare off the growing list of suitors keen on Mbappe. The teenager has attracted quite a crowd of interested teams this summer, thanks to his dynamic blend of pace, strength, skill and classy, deadly finishing.

UEFA Champions League winners Real have long been keen, but rumours of Barca's interest have accelerated recently. Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (h/t Will Griffee for MailOnline) named the precocious striker as a prime target for the Catalan club, along with Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and gifted Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Losing Neymar would create an obvious void in the best front three in Europe. Mbappe would make a fine replacement for Neymar, with his pace an ideal foil for the flair and vision of Blaugrana stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Signing European football's brightest young player would also ensure Barcelona are mindful of the future, with Suarez and Messi both 30.