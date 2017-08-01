Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Philippe Coutinho, Rafinha, Andre Gomes Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Liverpool are said to have no interest in signing Andre Gomes and Rafinha from Barcelona as part of a deal for Philippe Coutinho.

As noted by James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds star has been the subject of major interest from Barca. Reports from Spain cited in the piece have suggested manager Jurgen Klopp would be keen on securing Rafinha as part of the deal.

But, according to Pearce, that is not the case. "Liverpool aren't interested in the Brazilian who has had injury problems and isn't viewed as being of sufficient quality to enhance Klopp's side," he wrote.

It's added that it's "the same situation" with Gomes.

According to Pearce, Liverpool are confident of keeping hold of Coutinho in the face of Barcelona interest, with a bid for his services already rejected.

"Senior Anfield officials are adamant that there simply isn't a deal to be done for Coutinho this summer," it's noted. On Monday, Pearce relayed comments from Klopp about the Brazilian and the club's unwillingness to cash in:

Liverpool's stance is understandable as Coutinho has grown into an important player for the Reds.

Last season he excelled in an advanced role on the left flank, although the team setup in pre-season suggests the Brazilian is going to be used in a deeper, more central position in 2017-18. With his awareness, technique and vision, expect the Brazilian to make Liverpool tick.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

If Barcelona do get their man, the Reds will be handsomely compensated, although it appears there is no desire to take any fringe players from the Catalan side.

Rafinha is a talent, though. Left-sided, energetic and intelligent, he'd potentially be a fine fit for Klopp. The Brazilian was rated highly before a recent string of injuries hampered his development; he could be a major asset with minutes on the pitch.

As noted by WhoScored.com, he's impressed with his tidy work on the ball when he has been on the pitch as of late:

Gomes is another midfielder who hasn't been able to establish himself at the Camp Nou, although he's only spent one year with Barcelona.

After moving from Valencia to the Blaugrana for big money, a lot was expected of the Portugal international. But the 24-year-old has struggled to find a position and form, so much so that he received criticism from some Barca fans last season.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

But more is expected from Gomes in 2017-18, and there were some signs late last season he was starting to come good, as noted by football journalist Tom Kundert:

It's rare to see part-exchange deals go ahead in the modern game, and that in itself would make this type of deal unlikely. If Liverpool were to sell Coutinho, they'd surely want a sum of money equating to his value and the chance to reinvest as they wished.

So while Gomes and especially Rafinha may potentially benefit from a change of scenery, at this point it's unlikely either will be on his way to Merseyside to kickstart their career.