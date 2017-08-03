Kelechi Iheanacho Completes Leicester City Transfer from Manchester City

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leicester City have completed the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Per LCFC TV (h/t the club's official website), Iheanacho spoke of his delight at moving to Leicester:

"It feels good and I'm happy to be part of this team. I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do – to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I'm happy to be here."

The Nigeria international leaves the Etihad Stadium after three years, having joined from Taye Academy in 2014. Iheanacho made his debut for the senior side in 2015 and netted 12 times in 46 appearances for the team.

There were times during his City career when Iheanacho looked capable of becoming a key man for the club.

Despite his tender years, the 20-year-old was alert in the penalty area, able to find space and finish chances with ease. He turned in some impressive overall performances, too, scoring one and setting up another in City's 2-1 win over rivals Manchester United early last season.

The issue for Iheanacho was getting regular games for a team with incredible attacking talent on their books.

The youngster had Sergio Aguero to battle with to earn a place in the starting XI since making his breakthrough. Manager Pep Guardiola was then able to call upon Gabriel Jesus from January, making the competition for the centre-forward spot at City as fierce as any club in Europe.

Subsequently, Iheanacho fell down the pecking order and will now seek to show his quality at the King Power Stadium. John Percy of the Daily Telegraph thinks the Foxes have had a fine summer in terms of recruitment:

The prospect of Iheanacho linking up with Jamie Vardy at Leicester is an exciting one for the club's supporters. It's a front two that has everything, including a goal threat, pace, power and work rate. The pair will make life uncomfortable for a lot of defenders in the Premier League.

Iheanacho's departure at City was not down to his own performances, rather the quality of his competitors for the same spot in the team. At Leicester, he will now get a chance to prove why many rate him as one of the best young strikers around.