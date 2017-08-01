Manchester United Reportedly in Talks with Tinder over Shirt-Sleeve Sponsor Deal

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with mobile dating app Tinder regarding a £12 million per year shirt-sleeve sponsorship deal.

According to Charles Sale of the Daily Mail, the Premier League powerhouse could follow the lead of Serie A giants Napoli by linking up with Tinder.

The £12 million annual sponsorship equates to a little more than one-fifth of the £50 million per year United make from shirt sponsor Chevrolet and could see the club follow Chelsea and Manchester City in adopting sleeve sponsors.

The possibility of having arguably the biggest dating app in the world on their side could be a major boon for the club, and Big Sport's Adam Sweeney teased the possibilities it could open up:

United will be the 10th Premier League club in total to adopt a shirt-sleeve sponsor, although the Tinder deal is expected to blow any equivalent their peers might have out of the water.

In February of this year, Taylor Stanton of Slice.com wrote that Tinder's paid user membership increased by 71 per cent in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Match.com remains No. 1 in the field with 30 per cent of all revenue in the online dating market last year, while Tinder is a close second and accounted for 24 per cent in 2016.

Every little will help manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to craft a new dynasty of stars at Old Trafford, and United's £12 million talks could be the beginning of a blossoming relationship.