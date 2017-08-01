Lionel Messi Reportedly Tells Friends That Barcelona Have Philippe Coutinho Deal

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly "told close friends" Liverpool magician Philippe Coutinho has agreed a move to the Camp Nou this summer as Neymar looks likely to leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), Coutinho is Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde's "top target," although Mohamed Bouhafsi of French radio station RMC said on Monday the Reds are resisting:

Coutinho has evolved to become arguably Liverpool's most valuable star since arriving at the club from Inter Milan in January 2013, but Messi appears to feel his side have the allure to tempt another Brazilian to Catalonia.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has remained staunch on the club's "not for sale" stance when it comes to Coutinho, too, and he spoke to the media on Monday to reaffirm that position: "If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation? The word 'not' means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new."

Barcelona are motivated to recruit a new star central midfielder this summer and have already been frustrated in their efforts to sign PSG general Marco Verratti, and they have since shifted their attention to Liverpool's playmaker.

Coutinho's potential move to the Camp Nou is complicated by Messi's reportedly soon-to-be ex-team-mate Neymar, who has been courting his Brazil compatriot to join him in Paris via WhatsApp, according to Joaquim Piera of Catalan daily Sport.

If Neymar moves to the Parc des Princes for the full value of his €222 million (£199 million) release clause, Barca would have the funds to at least try to tempt the Reds, and Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney feels Coutinho would be a sensible option:

Any replacement arriving will, of course, rely on Neymar leaving the Camp Nou first, and his four-year stay in Catalonia looks as though it could unravel in swift fashion after exit speculation has moved quickly.

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson recently provided an update on the latest situation relating to the Brazil winger's potential move to the French capital after he jetted to China during his pre-season travels:

Messi formed a steadfast partnership with Neymar at his side and will hope Coutinho can be even more effective than his compatriot, having seemingly been led to believe the Liverpool ace is joining Valverde's cause.

Fans in Merseyside may have something to say about that, however, as they seek to retain one of their greatest weapons prior to the new season kicking off, although Barca's need for a replacement could force a move.