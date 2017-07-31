Bengals' George Iloka Out 3-4 Weeks After Suffering Knee Injury During Drills

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka will be out of action for three to four weeks after suffering a sprained knee during practice Sunday, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Jim Owczarski reported Monday.

According to Owczarski, Iloka injured his knee during team drills. Cox Media Group's Jay Morrison showed him being carted off the practice field:

Owczarski reported an MRI showed Iloka didn't have any ligament tears, which would've indicated a more serious injury.

Still, missing roughly a month would cost the sixth-year veteran a major chunk of the preseason. The Bengals have their first game Aug. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and conclude the preseason Aug. 31 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The good news, though, is that Iloka should be healthy in time for Cincinnati's regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10.

For the time being, Bengals fans should expect to see a lot of Derron Smith and Demetrious Cox at free safety.