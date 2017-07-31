    Chelsea Transfer News: Danny Drinkwater Link Emerges Amid Latest Blues Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2017

    Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City as a replacement for the departed Nemanja Matic in central midfield. 

    According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, Drinkwater is among a shortlist of targets, while Leicester are adamant he is not for sale:

    Per Sky Sports News, Chelsea's interest in the Englishman has emerged after Matic's £40 million sale to Manchester United, while Everton's Ross Barkley and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also targets for the Premier League champions.

    Drinkwater, 27, was a key player for Leicester when they won the title in 2015-16 and remained a vital part of the first team last term as the Foxes escaped relegation and made the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

    An England international and Manchester United youth graduate, Drinkwater is currently contracted to Leicester until 2021, so Chelsea will need to table a significant bid if they are to tempt the Foxes into selling one of their best players.

    TURIN, ITALY - MAY 09: Tiemoue Bakayoko of AS Monaco in action during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Juventus and AS Monaco at Juventus Stadium on May 9, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Chelsea have already signed a central midfielder this summer in the shape of 22-year-old Frenchman Tiemoue Bakayoko, who transferred from Monaco earlier this month in a deal worth £40 million.

    Having lost Matic, though, manager Antonio Conte has been left with only Bakayoko, N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas as reliable options in his engine room.

    Given Chelsea are returning to the UEFA Champions League next term and will be fighting to defend their Premier League title, that is not enough depth in the middle of the park.

    Drinkwater is hardly a spectacular player, but he is very reliable and boasts an excellent passing range as well as defensive acumen.

    Chelsea could likely persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge with the offer of a title challenge and Champions League football.

    But it seems highly unlikely the Blues will convince Leicester to sell one of their better players unless they make a bid in excess of £40 million.

