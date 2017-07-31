Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Neymar, Philippe Coutinho to PSG

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly wants key Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho to join him at Paris Saint-Germain after he makes the switch from the Camp Nou to the Ligue 1 club.

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, the Brazilian has been sending his compatriot messages on WhatsApp during pre-season encouraging the Liverpool star to "ignore Barcelona's call and join him at PSG."

Piera added Neymar, 25, decided he wanted to leave Barca for PSG before the start of the pre-season action and is eager to be joined at the Parc des Princes by Coutinho, also 25, who he has played alongside at international level for over a decade.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club will not sell Coutinho, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

However, Sport has reported the playmaker is eager to join Barcelona, and that he has told the Anfield outfit as much:

Either way, a scenario in which Coutinho leaves Liverpool to join PSG instead of Barca seems highly unlikely, even if Neymar has been trying to influence the situation.

PSG look set to shell out a staggering €222 million (£199 million) to sign Neymar from the Blaugrana, per Jonathan Johnson on ESPN.co.uk.

Even if Liverpool were open to selling Coutinho, he has a contract at the club until 2022 and would likely command a huge fee.

Piera reported previously that Liverpool value Coutinho at €150 million (£134 million).

PSG are a rich club, but it may be even beyond the Ligue 1 giants to shell out over £300 million on two players in the same transfer window.

Meanwhile, Barca will be given a huge financial boost should they sell Neymar and could table a bid that persuades Liverpool to sell Coutinho.