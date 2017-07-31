Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Bid and Latest Lucas Perez Rumours

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly "confident" of landing Arsenal maestro Alexis Sanchez as his side prepare a big-money bid for the forward. Elsewhere, Lucas Perez's price has been named amid interest from Newcastle United.

The Manchester Evening News (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Guardiola is upbeat about his chances of reuniting with former Barcelona charge Sanchez, with City said to be ready to offer him a £320,000-per-week deal.

News of City's upbeat approach to the saga came after the Mirror's Simon Mullock reported Sanchez will hand in a transfer request to push through a move, such is his apparent determination to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The Citizens are also reportedly ready to bid €65 million (£58.2 million) for his services, although the Gunners appear adamant to keep their star in spite of the fact his contract at the club expires next summer.

James Benge of the London Evening Standard summarised manager Arsene Wenger's stance:

Tensions are clearly stressed in north London after Sanchez posted a picture of himself feeling ill to Instagram, postponing his return to Arsenal pre-season as a result. The club then sent a team doctor to check on the Chilean, according to Mail Sport (h/t Marca), "just to make sure that he wasn't feigning his illness."

Sanchez will not feature in the UEFA Champions League next season after the Gunners failed to qualify for this season's tournament—unlike City—and Samuel Luckhurst of MEN outlined the appeal Guardiola holds:

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Perez may be one step closer to executing a north London departure after Benge reported the Gunners would be willing to sell the Spaniard for £13.4 million, although Newcastle would prefer to sign him on loan.

Perez moved to the Emirates from Deportivo La Coruna last summer for £17 million, and after starting only 10 games in 2015-16, his prospects look even slimmer following Alexandre Lacazette's switch from Lyon.

It's understood Lacazette's arrival has had a direct effect on Perez's urge to continue at Arsenal, too, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Newcastle are yet to make any formal offer for Perez as things stand, but there's no reason to think they couldn't afford the prescribed fee for the player should they choose to press ahead in their pursuit.

Perez's record of eight goals in 10 starts last season hints at the proficient potential he has in front of goal, and while it may be of fleeting use at Arsenal, the 28-year-old could be brought back into use with a move this summer.