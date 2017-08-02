    MLS All-Star Game 2017: Live Stream, TV Guide and Final Predictions

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: Manager Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid looks on after a match against Manchester City during the International Champions Cup soccer match at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The Major League Soccer All-Star side have downed some high-profile European sides in recent years.

    They lost 2-1 to Arsenal in 2016 but, before that, beat Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

    For the 2017 edition of the clash, an MLS All-Star side that includes Kaka, David Villa, Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and captain Bastian Schweinsteiger will take on La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid at Chicago's Soldier Field on Wednesday.

    Read on for viewing and scheduling details, along with a preview of the clash and predictions.

    Date: Wednesday, August 2

    Time: 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. local/2 a.m. BST (Thursday)

    TV Info: FS1 (U.S.), Sky Sports Football (UK)

    Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.), Sky Go (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

            

    Preview 

    ORLANDO, FL - JULY 21: Kaka of Orlando City during the MLS match between Atlanta United and Orlando City at Orlando City Stadium on July 21, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Real have not enjoyed the best pre-season so far. They lost 3-2 to Spanish rivals Barcelona in Florida on Saturday after a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in California.

    Los Blancos managed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their first International Champions Cup game of the summer but lost eventually on penalties.

    They return to Europe after the MLS All-Star Game for another clash with the Red Devils in the UEFA Super Cup, and manager Zinedine Zidane will likely be eager his side head into that on August 8 clash on the back of a win.

    However, it will be a tough ask given the quality of the MLS outfit. Along with the major overseas names like former Real player Kaka, former Barca forward Villa and former Germany skipper Schweinsteiger, and current United States captain Bradley heads a strong core of U.S. internationals.

    Veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard is in the squad alongside Jozy Altidore, Dax McCarty and DaMarcus Beasley.

    Meanwhile, Real will be without star man Cristiano Ronaldo but can still call upon the phenomenal likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, Luka Modric and Marcelo.

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JULY 29: Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Real have more quality in their ranks and, given their recent form in La Liga and the Champions League, should easily beat the All-Stars on Wednesday if they play to their best.

    But the Spanish giants are still in preparation mode. They are missing arguably their best player and are not firing on all cylinders.

    Conversely, the MLS stars are in midseason form and will be raring to go, eager to claim such a huge scalp as Real.

    Villa and Giovinco are both in flying form in front of goal, the former having netted six times for New York City FC in his last seven MLS outings, the latter scoring four in four for Toronto.

    With the huge incentive of downing the best team in Europe to spur them on, the MLS All-Star side could well pull off a shock on Wednesday and down Real in Chicago.         

    Predicted Score: MLS All-Stars 3-2 Real Madrid

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Jagielka Signs 1-Year Everton Extension

      Evertonfc
      via Evertonfc
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Why Man Utd Didn't Chase Neymar

      Miguel Delaney
      via The Independent
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Have Team Bus Clamped in Dublin

      Callum Davis
      via The Telegraph
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Dele: I Fell in with the Wrong Crowd but Football Saved Me

      Robert Cottingham For Mailonline
      via Mail Online