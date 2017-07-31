Manchester United Transfer News: Top Rumours After Signing Nemanja Matic

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Manchester United could reportedly follow up the signing of Nemanja Matic with moves for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier and Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, who is the subject of a bid from Napoli.

The Red Devils confirmed the signing of Matic from Chelsea on a three-year contract on Monday, a transfer valued at £40 million, per BBC Sport, as manager Jose Mourinho reunited with his former Stamford Bridge disciple:

While the Serb's arrival was swift and seamless, Aurier's potential move to Old Trafford is complicated due to the fact he's banned from entering the United Kingdom following a conviction for assault in May 2016.

The Sun's Toby Gannon cited French news outlet Paris United and reported that while Aurier has agreed a move to United, his fate rests on the outcome of his court case on August 7, as detailed by Sport Witness' Tom Coast:

Aurier was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub after being stopped to take a breath test last year, and PSG will allow him to leave after signing Dani Alves from Juventus this summer.

While the Ivory Coast international may be deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, though, he could provide stiff defensive competition for Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian at United, as shown by Squawka:

At the age of 24, there's no reason Aurier couldn't reign at a top club for some years to come given the right surroundings, and Mourinho could be the disciplinarian to bring the best out of his talent.

United will know in the coming weeks the result of Aurier's court case and whether he has any hope of having his UK travel ban lifted, thereby opening the door to complete his Premier League switch from Paris.

Elsewhere, Lazio attacker Diao has been the subject of a £19.5 million offer from Serie A rivals Napoli, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport), while Chelsea and Everton remain interested.

The 22-year-old scored 16 goals in 31 Serie A appearances last season and could be ready for the step up to the next level if GianlucaDiMarzio.com reporter David Amoyal's assessment of his qualities is accurate:

United have been linked with a string of other stars this summer, but Napoli may have some negotiating to do before they can seal a move for Diao, who is understood to boast a price tag of £27 million.

Lazio will be prepared to play hard ball over the player considering this summer's spending has already shown signs of inflation, although Diao's wish to leave could force their hand entering the last month of the transfer window.