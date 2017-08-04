Neymar to PSG: A Look Inside the World's Biggest Transfer Deal

0 of 5

On Tuesday 18 July the landscape of European football began to change forever as transfer news broke that Neymar was ready to accept an offer to play for PSG.

A report from Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo stated that the news would become official in the coming weeks and that the French club were planning to meet his €222million release clause.

Very quickly the story of the summer began to escalate.

From the original scepticism it began to become clear that there was foundation to the tale and here we are, 17 days later, with the news confirmed and images all across the world of Neymar Jr and his No.10 PSG shirt.

What a moment. What a signing.

I have been delving deeper into how it all became possible and the best place to kick off was by speaking to the man who got the scoop...