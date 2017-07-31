Liverpool Reportedly Interested in Thomas Lemar Amid Philippe Coutinho Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Arsenal target Thomas Lemar as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho if he moves to Barcelona.

Get French Football relayed the news:

According to Alexis Bernard of Le 10 Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Arsenal are still ahead in the race to sign Lemar, but the Reds have tentatively identified him as the man to step into Coutinho's boots if he joins Barca, albeit they are yet to make their interest clear to AS Monaco or Lemar's camp.

Like Coutinho, the 21-year-old typically operates from the left and contributed 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions last year.

The Brazilian scored the same number and assisted nine, which on both counts were his best tallies at Liverpool to date, though following Mohamed Salah's arrival at Anfield this summer, his future at the club potentially lies in midfield.

Lemar could still replace him even then, however, as he has been utilised in the centre previously by Monaco and former club Caen, not to mention the Reds have looked to adopt a fluid system under manager Jurgen Klopp during pre-season.

Football journalist Chris Williams noted as much after their friendly with Crystal Palace:

If Liverpool keep up that kind of dynamic movement during the season, they'll have little trouble naming Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Salah and Coutinho—or Lemar—in the same side without unbalancing the team.

The France international's arrival would be dependent on Coutinho moving on first, though. Even if the Reds were to allow the playmaker to leave—which would require a phenomenal sum given his importance to the team—Arsenal are further along in their pursuit of Lemar, per L'Equipe (h/t Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol):

On the other hand, in the event of Coutinho's departure, the Reds would no doubt be flush with cash and could be willing to outbid Arsenal.

It's all speculative, though, as much more is needed to happen for Liverpool to land him than the Gunners, who simply require Monaco to sign off on the move and agree terms with the winger.

In the unlikely event Barcelona are able to prise Coutinho away, Lemar would make for a strong replacement.