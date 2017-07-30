Danilo Gallinari Suffers Thumb Injury After Punching Opponent in Face

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clipppers forward Danilo Gallinari not only punched an opposing player in an exhibition game for the Italian national team, but he fractured his shooting hand in the process.

The Italian federation, via Eurohoops.net, announced the injury to Gallinari after he went to the hospital for an evaluation (h/t Sky Sport, via Sportando).

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN later specified it was a right thumb injury and Gallinari will not require surgery, making him available for training camp. Gallinari is expected to miss three to four weeks, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Gallinari punched Jito Kok of the Netherlands during a scuffle after a hard foul.

Gallinari is set to begin his first season with the Clippers after joining the team in a sign-and-trade from the Denver Nuggets. The wing had been with Denver since 2011, developing into a dangerous scorer from the perimeter.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range.