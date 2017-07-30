Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ross Barkley and Serge Aurier

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ross Barkley has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur's "top transfer target," as the England international prepares to leave Everton.

Jack Wilson of the Express reported Barkley is the player manager Mauricio Pochettino wants most after not making any new signings this summer. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also considering potential bids, but Spurs are the favourites to tempt the Merseyside-born talent.

Per Wilson, Barkley has only one year left on his current deal with the Toffees and will definitely leave his club after coach Ronald Koeman confirmed his imminent departure. Everton have slapped a £50 million price tag on the player, but Barkley's sale is unlikely to achieve the inflated figure.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

According to Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard, Koeman explained why he is selling Barkley:

"His personal situation is really not so difficult: we made a good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge.

"It is not Everton future any more, it is his decision, I need to respect that and then we will see what happens but what I heard from the board is there is not really an offer on the table for Ross. My priority is not Ross, with respect, it is his decision. I look more to other players. I knew (this) at the end of the season."

Squawka Football highlighted Barkley's creative development over the past four seasons:

It was only recently Barkley was considered one of the most exciting English talents in the Premier League, and at 23, the player could still become one of the best in the country.

Barkley is no longer a budding rookie, but a move to a team like Spurs could be good for his confidence and productivity.

Tottenham are a club that promotes flair, and Barkley could provide goals and assists from midfield, with Harry Kane ahead of him on the pitch.

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

In other Spurs news, Serge Aurier of Paris Saint-Germain could be on his way to north London, as Pochettino considers replacements for Kyle Walker.

Per French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), Aurier is ready to move on from Paris after the arrival of Dani Alves. The defender is also attracting interest from Inter Milan, but there is space for him at Spurs to make a name for himself after the sale of Walker.



Here is the player in action:

The 24-year-old featured in 27 games in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League last term, providing four assists, according to WhoScored.com.

Aurier's progressive play suggests he has many more assists to give in the correct team, and he would be a quality like-for-like replacement for Walker.

The Ivory Coast international has raised questions about his temperament in past, but on his day he is one of the best right-backs in Europe.

Pochettino clearly has faith in his squad and starting XI, but Spurs cannot begin the new campaign without purchasing new players.

Every team in the league needs improving through the summer, but Spurs have stood still in the current window.

The rest of the top sides in England have made significant purchases, and Spurs are now playing catch-up as time ebbs away.