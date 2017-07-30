Juventus Beat Roma on Penalties to Win in 2017 ICC

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Juventus beat Roma 5-4 on penalties after summer signing Douglas Costa scored the decisive spot-kick in the 2017 International Champions Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

A penalty shootout was necessary after the two Serie A rivals had battled to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. Mario Mandzukic put Juve in front, but Edin Dzeko equalised in the second half to ensure a stalemate.

Roma fielded a strong starting XI featuring former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov, per the club's official Twitter account:

Meanwhile, Juve featured some familiar faces in the form of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and prolific centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain, per the club:

Dzeko went close for Roma on 14 minutes, before former Roma playmaker Miralem Pjanic lifted an excellent long-distance shot barely over the bar 12 minutes later.

Juve had gone close and were finally ahead just before the half-hour mark. Croatian striker Mandzukic profited from a mix-up at the back to slot home for the Bianconeri, after slickly rounding goalkeeper Alisson Becker:

Juventus replaced Juan Cuadrado with former Bayern Munich winger Costa for the second half. Roma also made a change, swapping out midfielder Daniele De Rossi for new signing Maxime Gonalons.

Roma were nearly on level terms when midfielder Kevin Strootman fired in a shot from distance. However, the Netherlands international saw his effort crash off the bar.

At the other end, Becker kept Roma in it with a splendid save down low to deny Costa, then a stop to frustrate Higuain, following a swift and stylish Juve break:

Juventus were left to rue the missed chances when Dzeko found an equaliser 16 minutes from time. A lengthy exchange of passes in the Roma midfield ended with Gerson feeding Kolarov on the left. His cross left Dzeko with a simple finish.

Dzeko's goals meant penalties, and substitute Marco Tumminello saw his effort saved before Stephan Lichtsteiner put Juve ahead. Both teams were successful with their next two spot-kicks, so Juventus led 3-2.

Sami Khedira and Bruno Peres each found the net, but it was left to Costa to win the shootout for the Old Lady.

More frustration at the hands of Juventus is a reminder of the work Roma still need to do to start seriously challenging the dominant force in Italy's top flight.