Potential Real Madrid Transfers There Have Been No Rumours About That Make Sense

Real Madrid have been one of the most prevalent teams in this summer's transfer market, at least in regard to rumours and potential big-money moves, if not with completed deals.

They've brought in young duo Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos to boost the squad and protect the future, but the departures of Danilo and James Rodriguez balance those arrivals out. Forwards Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Morata have not been replaced by either incoming signings or returning loanees.

Suggesting which players the club should buy each summer inevitably leads to debate; this isn't any outfit looking to improve year on year but the world's best team, holders of everything, looking to add only those who can keep them there.

There are relatively few options to pick from, and thus not every capture can be signed with going straight into the first XI in mind.

What Areas Need Investment?

Naturally, the forward line is in need of attention; two permanent departures and losing the versatility of Rodriguez on loan narrows Zinedine Zidane's options considerably. With that in mind, it's not simply an out-and-out striker who must be on the cards but a player with the ability to play multiple roles.

The midfield zone is set, with depth to the tune of nine players who commonly play either centrally or on the wings in a four-man setup. Defensively, there's far less depth, and one or two more additions or an upgrade wouldn't go amiss in what is set to be another long season of 60 or so fixtures.

We're sticking within the bounds of reality for options who would fit the team tactically, haven't already been linked with the club and could be available to Real—no further signings suggested by us from Atletico Madrid and none from Barcelona—but finances aren't an issue.

Not only have Real Madrid recouped far more than they have spent this year, but they also had a minimal outlay last summer and are one of the richest clubs on the planet.

Defensive Options

There are two considerations in the defensive half of the field: a new first-choice goalkeeper and a versatile performer to add to the defence.

For the latter, Nacho will cover right-back and centre-back in theory, but if he's in the side and one of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane is absent—inherently plausible given past issues with both—then suddenly they're looking light in terms of both experience and top-tier quality.

Cloning Nacho isn't yet within the reach of even Los Blancos' might and muscle, but the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea would provide top-level experience, incredible versatility and the required title-winning mentality to be a starter whenever necessary. He's also a Spain international.

For a lower-cost gamble as he's not yet a proven performer at the top level, Ajax's Joel Veltman can cover at both right-back and centre-back—though having just signed a new contract, his club may need some persuasion to part with him.

Alternatively, go big and secure the best: AS Monaco's Djibril Sidibe would be expensive, but he can play both full-back positions and as a right-sided player further upfield, most recently on the wing in Monaco's 4-4-2. He has pace, power, is a good one-on-one defender and, at 25, has both a title under his belt and Champions League experience.

Then there's the goalkeeper. Most elite stoppers have been linked with Real Madrid already; the only one who stands out as capable of being the best who hasn't (at least, not in the past decade) is perhaps Gianluigi Buffon.

The 39-year-old Juventus legend would be a short-term option, buying another year or so until the oft-linked David De Gea is finally ready to move to the club, so perhaps isn't the wisest course of action to take. Real are better off sticking with Keylor Navas rather than making changes for the sake of it.

Wide Forwards

There are plenty of reasons Kylian Mbappe has been the most linked name to Real Madrid this summer, but the most important one is he fits the bill: can play both wide and centrally, works the channels, fast and can score goals.

However, Carlos Carpio of Marca reported on Thursday that Zidane only wants three forwards and that Mbappe can only be signed if Gareth Bale leaves. That presents an issue: Bale, the right-sided option, would replaced by Mbappe, an in-from-out option from the left. It may work, but Real may have to consider alternatives—especially as Barcelona will be in the market for a left-sided attacker, while Premier League suitors also lurk.

Ousmane Dembele has been linked by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) and Eden Hazard is linked most years, this summer by Diario Gol (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express), ruling them both out of our thoughts.

Two options, then: Alexis Sanchez or Paulo Dybala.

Arsenal man Sanchez has less than a year left on his contract, and although the Gunners have said they are happy to keep him regardless, per beIN Sports (h/t Samuel Lovett of The Independent), a tempting offer might change that.

He's comfortable on both flanks, can play as a centre-forward by himself or in a two-man attack and is one of the most determined, fiercely competitive forwards in Europe. At 28, he still has much to give. Real would, without question, benefit from his presence.

Alternatively, Dybala of Juventus is a more measured, technical creator and scorer, more about balance and exploitation of space than the pure power of Sanchez or Bale, but he's a surefire star for a top team and is at home playing in the right channel when required, cutting in on to his wizard-like left foot.

Add in his set-piece prowess and room for growth at 23, and it's clear why he'd be a big hit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Striker

It's unlikely Real Madrid will sign an out-and-out No. 9 to compete directly with Karim Benzema, but we'll offer one young option who can play both centrally and from the flank if required, a player to grow and progress in the same manner as Ceballos and Theo.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig would be a fine addition for any club, with the 21-year-old scoring 22 goals in last season's Bundesliga and proving his worth with Germany at this summer's FIFA Confederations Cup.

His movement is excellent, he has technique and vision, links play well and clearly has an eye for goal; he might not be an elite starter right now, but in a couple of seasons, he could be leading the line for the national team on a regular basis. He's worth pursuing, even if it meant loaning him out for a year first.

